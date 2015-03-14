Vikings Release Jennings

MINNEAPOLIS -- Less than 24 hours after trading for speedy receiver Mike Wallace, the Minnesota Vikings released veteran wide receiver Greg Jennings.

The move does not come as much of a surprise, as the 31-year-old Jennings was set to have an $11 million cap hit this season.

There was hope that Jennings and the Vikings front office could come to an agreement on a restructured contract, but negotiations never seemed to progress.

Jennings was signed as a free agent in March of 2013 after spending his first seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers, making the Pro Bowl twice.