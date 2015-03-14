Vikings Release Jennings
MINNEAPOLIS -- Less than 24 hours after trading for speedy receiver Mike Wallace, the Minnesota Vikings released veteran wide receiver Greg Jennings.
The move does not come as much of a surprise, as the 31-year-old Jennings was set to have an $11 million cap hit this season.
There was hope that Jennings and the Vikings front office could come to an agreement on a restructured contract, but negotiations never seemed to progress.
Jennings was signed as a free agent in March of 2013 after spending his first seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers, making the Pro Bowl twice.
In his two years in Minnesota, Jennings put up modest production, catching 127 passes for 1,546 yards and 10 touchdowns. Jennings provided a valuable veteran presence for the young receiving corps and seemed to have a good relationship with young quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.