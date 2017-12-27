Vikings Place Easton on IR, Sign Long Snapper

EDEN PRAIRIE -- A staple on the Minnesota Vikings offensive line now is out for the season.

On Tuesday the Vikings placed guard Nick Easton on injured reserve. Easton broke his ankle early on in the game against the Packers. The break will require him to have surgery.

In his place the team has signed long snapper Jeff Overbaugh. He will fill in for current long snapper Kevin McDermott, who injured his shoulder in the Packers game. His status for Sunday against the Bears is unknown.

Overbaugh spent some time with the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears.