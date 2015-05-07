Vikes Sign Top Rookie Picks

EDEN PRAIRIE -- The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to a contract with their top two draft picks, cornerback Trae Waynes and linebacker Eric Kendricks.

Reports say Waynes' deal is for four years with a fifth year option and worth just over $2 million -- a standard contract for a first round selection in the NFL Draft.

Waynes was the 11th overall selection and the first cornerback taken in last week's draft.

Kendricks, the 45th overall selection, agreed to a contract that will pay him just under $1 million this season.