Utah Jazz Too Much for Short-Handed Wolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves snapped a three-game win streak with a loss in Utah Friday night. Notably, they were withou t Robert Covington , Jeff Teague , Derrick Rose , and Tyus Jones.

Minnesota was outscored in the first quarter 31-24. The Wolves kept pace with the Jazz in the second quarter and entered the break down 52-45.

They tried to rally in the third but were outscored again 38-24. Entering the fourth quarter, the Wolves trailed by 21. Minnesota went on a 33-16 run and got within one point of Utah with less than two minutes left. The late spurt was not enough, and the Wolves lost 106-102.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the team with 33 points, ten rebounds, and four assists. Andrew Wiggins scored 21 points and Jerryd Bayless added 11.

The Wolves fall to 24-25 and are sitting 11th in the Western Conference. They will return home on Sunday to play a rematch against the Utah Jazz. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.