Twins Swept By White Sox In Doubleheader

CHICAGO -- The Twins were swept again in a doubleheader for the second time in three days - this time by the White Sox.

Game 1:

Twins bats remained stagnant, mustering only 4 hits in a 5-1 loss to the Sox in game one of the doubleheader.

Minnesota squandered a solid outing by starter Phil Hughes , who gave up three runs on six hits over seven innings.

The Twins did not crack the scoreboard until the eighth inning when Chris Parmelee delivered an RBI double.

Game 2:

The Twins blew a late-inning lead, losing after a walk-off home run - their fourth loss in three days.

The Twins offense got going early, scoring four runs in the first inning - a three-run home run by Oswaldo Arcia being the big blow.

Twins starter Logan Darnell did his best to blow the four run lead in the bottom of the first - giving up a three-run shot to Chicago's Avisail Garcia .

The teams exchanged solo home runs, one by White Sox rookie slugger Jose Abreu and the other by third baseman Trevor Plouffe .

The Twins took a one-run lead into the bottom of the ninth after Kurt Suzuki doubled in Aaron Hicks in a presumed game-winning RBI.

It was Twins All-Star closer Glen Perkins ' turn to blow a game though, as he walked lead-off batter Jose Abreu before giving up the walk-off home run to Dayan Viciedo one batter later.

The two losses drop the Twins to 62-86 as they send struggling rookie Trevor May to the mound for a 1:00 p.m. start in Chicago.