Twins Swept By White Sox In Doubleheader
CHICAGO -- The Twins were swept again in a doubleheader for the second time in three days - this time by the White Sox.
Game 1:
Twins bats remained stagnant, mustering only 4 hits in a 5-1 loss to the Sox in game one of the doubleheader.
Minnesota squandered a solid outing by starter Phil Hughes, who gave up three runs on six hits over seven innings.
The Twins did not crack the scoreboard until the eighth inning when Chris Parmelee delivered an RBI double.
Game 2:
The Twins blew a late-inning lead, losing after a walk-off home run - their fourth loss in three days.
The Twins offense got going early, scoring four runs in the first inning - a three-run home run by Oswaldo Arcia being the big blow.
Twins starter Logan Darnell did his best to blow the four run lead in the bottom of the first - giving up a three-run shot to Chicago's Avisail Garcia.
The teams exchanged solo home runs, one by White Sox rookie slugger Jose Abreu and the other by third baseman Trevor Plouffe.
The Twins took a one-run lead into the bottom of the ninth after Kurt Suzuki doubled in Aaron Hicks in a presumed game-winning RBI.
It was Twins All-Star closer Glen Perkins' turn to blow a game though, as he walked lead-off batter Jose Abreu before giving up the walk-off home run to Dayan Viciedo one batter later.
The two losses drop the Twins to 62-86 as they send struggling rookie Trevor May to the mound for a 1:00 p.m. start in Chicago.