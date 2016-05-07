Twins Stumble In Chicago

CHICAGO - The Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 10-4 last (Friday) night to become the second major league team to reach 20 wins.

Benches cleared in the eighth when Trevor May hit Abreu with a 97 mph fastball. That came after Minnesota's Byung Ho Park was hit by a pitch in the top of the inning. White Sox manager Robin Ventura was ejected, but no players were tossed.

Ricky Nolasco gave up seven runs, five earned, and nine hits in five innings.

Game two of the series is tonight. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.