Twins Split First Two Spring Training Games

The Minnesota Twins shook off the cobwebs and busted out the bats to kick off spring training this weekend.

The first game of Saturday’s doubleheader was against the Baltimore Orioles. The Twins gave up six runs in the first three innings while only scoring 1 of their own.

At the seventh inning stretch, they were down 6-2. Baltimore put up one more before the end and the Twins lost 2-7.

Jordan Gore and LaMonte Wade each scored one for Minnesota in the loss.

The Twins played game two against the Tampa Bay Rays. This time it was Minnesota who got out to a hot start. They tallied four runs in the first inning alone.

By the end of the third inning, the Twins led the Rays 7-3. Minnesota continued to dominate and at the stretch, they were up 10-4. They went on to win 10-5.

Nelson Cruz and C.J. Cron each put up two for Minnesota. Jorge Polanco , Caleb Hamilton , Eddie Rosario , John Kemmer , Mike Olt , and Byron Buxton each added one.

The Twins spring training record is now 1-1. They will be back in action on Sunday with a game against the defending champion Boston Red Sox.