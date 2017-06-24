Twins Shutout Indians

CLEVELAND - The Minnesota Twins beat the Cleveland Indians 5-0 Friday evening.

Twins Starter, Adalberto Mejia , struggled but found a way to not give up any runs even though he walked five batters in just five innings. Cleveland struggled throughout the evening with runners on, leaving 11 runners left on base.

Tyler Duffey , Taylor Rodgers and Trevor Hildenberger finished off the shut-out for Minnesota.

Brian Dozier and Jorge Polanco each had two RBI's for the Twins.

Minnesota did the majority of it's offensive damage in the 2nd inning. Just a few batters after Polanco hit a 2-run bomb to right field, Dozier doubled to center and drove in Jason Castro .