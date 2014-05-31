Twins Mowed Down by Tanaka, Fall to Yankees 3-1

NEW YORK - The Minnesota Twins couldn't muster up much against Masahiro Tanaka, falling to the Yankees 3-1 on Saturday.

Tanaka pitched eight dominant innings, allowing only an unearned run. Twins starter Kevin Correia went six strong innings for the Twins, giving up one run.

The Twins scored their lone run in the first inning when Brian Dozier reached on an error. Josh Willingham hit an RBI single later in the inning to score Dozier.

The Twins are now 25-28 this season. They'll look to take the series against the Yankees at 12:05 p.m. CT on Sunday (Pregame 11:35 a.m. on AM1240 WJON).