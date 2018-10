MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Twins lost 4-1 Saturday to the Texas Rangers at Target Field.

Minnesota starter Kyle Gibson , pitching for the 1st time since July 22nd, struggled early giving up two runs in the 1st inning and 1 in the 2nd. Gibson later 5 1/2 innings, and gave up three runs on seven hits.

The lone Twins run came when Ehire Adrianza singled and drive in Byron Buxton .