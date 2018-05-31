Twins Lose 11-8 Wednesday Night in Kansas City

The Minnesota Twins spotted the Royals a 9-0 lead in the second inning, but battled back -- only to come up short, falling 11-8 Wednesday night in Kansas City.

Minnesota Starter Fernando Romero gave up nine hits and eight runs, and was only able to get five outs in the fifteen batters he faced. Kansas City sent eleven men to the plate in the second inning.

Minnesota battled back, scoring a run in the third. Another in the fourth. Two in the fifth. And four runs in the sixth -- but ultimately couldn't recover from the damage that had been done.

Minnesota has now dropped to seven games below .500 at 22-29, and are four and a half games behind the first place Cleveland Indians who are in town for four games this week.