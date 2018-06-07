Twins Fall to White Sox 5-2 Wednesday Night

The Minnesota Twins lost to the visiting Chicago White Sox 5-2 Wednesday night at Target Field.

Former Twins pitcher Hector Santiago got the win for Chicago -- with his biggest moment of the night coming in the second inning when he held Minnesota to just one run in the inning that started with a single and two doubles.

Minnesota starter Jake Odorizzi struggled through five-plus innings, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk.

Minnesota shortstop Ehire Adrianza led the Twins offensive effort, going 2 for 3, with an RBI and a run scored.

The Twins sit at 26-32, five games behind the first place Cleveland.