Twins Fall to Nationals

The Minnesota Twins dropped their fourth spring training game against Washington on Saturday afternoon.

The Twins started out strong in the first inning. They scored one and forced the Nationals to go three and out. However, the momentum shifted for the next few innings. After three, the Twins trailed 2-1.

In the fourth, both teams scored two more. They went back in fourth, fifth and sixth, and scoreless in the seventh. By the top of the eighth, Minnesota was behind 6-5. That’s when everything changed.

The Twins only added one in the eighth, but the Nationals blew open the door with four runs. They extended the lead to the final score of 10-6, as the Twins could not catch up in the top of the ninth.

Willians Astudillo scored two for Minnesota. Ehire Adrianza , Lucas Duda , Aaron Whitefield , and Ben Rortvedt each added one.

The Twins fall to 5-4 in spring training. They will play two games on Sunday against the Phillies and the Red Sox at 12:00 p.m.