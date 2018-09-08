Twins End Skid with 10-6 Win Over Royals

The Minnesota Twins (64-76) ended their five game losing streak with a 10-6 win over the Kansas City Royals Friday night at Target Field.

Down 6-2 in the third inning, the Twins came across the plate four times to tie the game. Minnesota would go on to add three more in the fifth, and another in the eighth for the 10-6 win.

Eddie Rosario was 2 for 5 with a homerun. Ehire Adrianza went 3 for 4 with 3 RBI. Jake Cave was 2 for 5 with a double and 2 RBI.

Twins starter Stephen Gonsalves had a rough start, pitching 2 and a third innings, giving up 5 runs on five hits and three walks. Relievers Busenitz, Moya, May, Magill, Rogers, and Hildenberger would all see action for Minnesota.

Next : The Twins host the Royals again tonight (9/8) in Minneapolis at 6:10 PM CT (TV: Fox Sports North, Radio: 1240 WJON.)