Twins Earn 4-Game Sweep With 6-5 Win Over White Sox

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Twins picked up a four-game sweep over the Chicago White Sox with a 6-5 victory on Sunday.

Chicago scored all five of their runs in the third for a 5-3 lead. Brian Dozier and Joe Mauer both had RBI singles later and the frame and Josh Willingham hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth to give the Twins the lead.

The Twins bullpen combined for four shutout innings in the game. Jared Burton picked up his first save of the season, filling in for Glen Perkins who wasn't available to pitch after consecutive appearances.

The Twins improve to 36-38 this year. They'll return to action on Tuesday night in Los Angeles to take on the Angels. First pitch is at 9:05 p.m.