Twins Drop Another Series in Second Half Slide

MINNEAPOLIS -- The mudslide that has been the second half of the season for the Minnesota Twins continued today in a 10-4 throttling at the hands of the Pittsburgh Pirates .

It was a familiar story for the Twins as they jumped out to an early lead before a combination of poor pitching and fielding led to another ugly loss.

The Pirates scored seven runs off Twins starter Ervin Santana between the 5th and 6th innings and the Twins committed 3 errors in a sloppy game.

The Twins have now lost 4 series in a row following the All star break.

Minnesota will travel to Seattle to start a four-game series with the Mariners tomorrow