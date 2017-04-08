Twins Continue Surprise Start

CHICAGO - Incredible defensive effort and timely hitting helped the Minnesota Twins to their best start in three decades.

The Twins beat the Chicago White Sox in the Windy City 3-1.

Minnesota went down 1-0 after White Sox slugger, Miguel Abreu, singled to center off Twins pitcher Phil Highes. The single drove in White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. Though Hughes gave up a run it could have been much worse if it wasn't for a pair of great plays by Byron Buxton.

Miguel Sano would tie things at 1 in the top of the fourth inning after a fielding error by the White Sox. Minnesota DH Robbie Grossman scored on the play after Chicago's Avisail Garcia dropped a pop-up.

Sano would drive home a run in the sixth after he doubled and drove in Robbie Grossman. Catcher Chris Gimenez would earn his first RBI as a member of the Twins when he doubled and drove in Eduardo Escobar.