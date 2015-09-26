Twins Collapse, Lose to Tigers

DETROIT, MI -- The Minnesota Twins blew a four run lead late to lose 6-4 to the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

The Twins did little with the bats, managing only two hits for the game. Most of the damage was done with one swing of the bat by Eddie Rosario -- a three-run triple in the fifth inning to put Minnesota ahead 3-0.

Detroit got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the inning before rallying to tie the game in the seventh inning, and taking the lead in the eighth.

With the loss, the Twins fall to 78-75 on the season -- 1 1/2 games out of the final A.L. Wildcard spot.