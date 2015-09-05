Twins Clobbered in Houston

HOUSTON, TX -- Two big swings and a dominant pitching performance led the Houston Astros to an 8-0 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

Twins starter Mike Pelfrey allowed seven runs in only four innings, including a two-run home run by Colby Rasmus and a grand slam by Hank Conger .

Minnesota couldn't get anything going against Houston's starter Collin McHugh , who pitched 7 2/3 shutout innings.

The loss drops the Twins to 69-65 on the season, 1 1/2 games out of the final A.L. Wild Card spot.

Minnesota sends Ervin Santana (3-4) to the mound today against the Astros and Lance McCullers (5-5) for a 6:10 p.m. start.