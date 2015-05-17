Twins Blown Out By Rays

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins missed a chance at sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays , getting blown out 11-3 on Sunday afternoon.

Minnesota got going early, grabbing a 1-0 first inning lead off of Rays starter Chris Archer with Joe Mauer driving in Brian Dozier on an RBI single.

Archer settled down, shutting the Twins bats out for the rest of his six-inning outing. Meanwhile, the Rays' lineup assaulted Twins pitching for 11 unanswered runs -- including five in the sixth inning -- that turned the game into a laugher.

Minnesota scored a couple of runs in the ninth inning on a double by Doug Bernier, but the game had already been decided by then.

The loss drops the Twins to 21-17 on the season.

Minnesota is off tomorrow before starting a series in Pittsburgh against the Pirates on Tuesday night.