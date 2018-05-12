Twins Beat Angels 5-4 Friday Night in LA

The Minnesota Twins rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Angels 5-4 Friday night in Los Angeles, leaving the Twins just a half-game behind the first place Cleveland Indians in the AL Central.

The Twins were led by a pair of home runs by outfielder Eddie Rosario, one which came as part of a three run ninth inning. The Twins had been 0-14 this season when trailing after eight innings.

After a rough start to the season the Twins are now 16-18, but amazingly just a half game behind first place Cleveland in the American League's Central Division.