ST. PETERSBURG - The Minnesota Twins are on a hot streak after a horrendous start of the season.

The Twins came back against the Tampa Bay Rays, 6-2 on Friday night. They've won five of their last six games.

Eddie Rosario had a pinch-hit two-run homer in the seventh inning. Miguel Sano also homered for the Twins.

The Twins are now 44-65 this year. The Twins and Rays go at it again on Saturday afternoon. Hear the action on AM1240 WJON with the pregame starting at 4:30 p.m.