Top-Seeded Tech Soccer Looking To Make Noise In Section Tourney

The Tech Tigers boys soccer team earned the top seed in Section 8AA after posting a 11-2-2 record during the regular season. Head coach Nantha Viswanathan, who is in his tenth year coaching the Tigers, says the section playoffs will be tough.

"We had a slip-up against Brainerd (a 4-3 loss September 18th), but we came back and won the second round," Viswanathan said. "Brainerd has improved over the years, so it will be a tough match against them.

"St. Michael is great, even though we beat them during the regular season, but it's a different game when the playoffs come around," Viswanathan said. "Everybody wants to knock the first guy down."

The first test for the Tigers will be a match with Elk River, the #8 seed in Section 8AA.

"It's always interesting to see an eight seed against the top seed," Viswanathan said. "Elk River is a young team that moves the ball well, but they have about five ninth-graders on that team, so they are pretty young."

The Tigers will be taken out of their comfort zone a bit in their first game Thursday night against Elk River, as Tech will have to play at Apollo's Michie Field on natural grass due to a scheduling conflict. The Tigers typically play their home games on turf at St. Cloud State University.

The Tigers typically practice on natural grass at Oak Hill Elementary, but the rain this week has forced a couple of practices indoors in the gym.

"To be honest with you, me and the boys don't like it," Viswanathan said. "But, we have to abide by what we have to go with.

"I know the field is going to be rough with all of the rain that we got, and there are two games before ours," Viswanathan said. "Hopefully everything works out."