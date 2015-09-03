Tom Brady’s Suspension Overturned
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has won his appeal to have his four-game suspension overturned.
The Associated Press reports:
U.S. District Judge Richard Berman issued the 40-page decision. Berman explained:
Based upon the foregoing and applicable legal authorities, the Court hereby denies the Management Council's motion to confirm the Award and grants the Players Association's motion to vacate the Award, thereby vacating the four-game suspension of Tom Brady, effective immediately."
You can read the entirety of his decision below.
The Patriots also reported the decision on their website.
The Patriots and Brady's teammate Rob Gronkowski took to Twitter to react:
The NFL plans to appeal the ruling, per a statement from commissioner Roger Goodell:
We are grateful to Judge Berman for hearing this matter, but respectfully disagree with today's decision. We will appeal today's ruling in order to uphold the collectively bargained responsibility to protect the integrity of the game. The commissioner's responsibility to secure the competitive fairness of our game is a paramount principle, and the league and our 32 clubs will continue to pursue a path to that end. While the legal phase of this process continues, we look forward to focusing on football and the opening of the regular season."