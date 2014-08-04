Timberwolves Set To Host Free Basketball Clinic In St. Cloud Thursday

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting a free basketball clinic Thursday morning at Apollo High School. The clinic is open to all kids ages 5-18 years old.

Wolves assistant coach Ryan Saunders will be joined by current Wolves players Ronny Turiaf and Corey Brewer at Apollo. Mascot Crunch will also be on hand.

The clinic begins at 9:30 AM and runs until approximately 11:00 AM. No advance registration is required, and participants are asked to enter Door #7 at AHS.