MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Timberwolves nearly gave up a 26-point lead, but did just enough to get the win over the visiting Orlando Magic.

Minnesota's starters played well, but the bench struggled. All 5 starters finished with at least 18 points with just 14 total.

Jimmy Butler led Minnesota with 26 points, followed closely by Taj Gibson (24 points) and Jeff Teague (22 points).