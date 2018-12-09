Timberwolves Fall to Trail Blazers in Final Minutes

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost a nail-biter in Portland on Saturday night. They were without emerging star Robert Covington who sat out with a knee injury.

The game was close the whole way. The Blazers outrebounded Minnesota 33-19 in the opening half but committed a total of 19 turnovers in the game.

The score was all tied up at 105-105 with only 1:41 remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Timberwolves just couldn’t hold on. Portland scored a few late three-pointers and sealed up the win.

Andrew Wiggins led the team with 20 points and six rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 19 points, Derrick Rose scored 18, and Jeff Teague and Taj Gibson each added 12.

The Wolves fall to They return to the court on Monday night to take on the Golden State Warriors. Pre-game starts at 9:00 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.