Timberwolves Dominate Pelicans Saturday in Minneapolis

The Minnesota Timberwolves (34-22) beat the New Orleans Pelicans (28-24) 118-107 tonight at the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis. The win was the Wolves' seventh straight at home.

Lots of A-list celebrities were in the house with the Super Bowl in town this weekend. At one point Fox Sports North was interviewing Sting courtside at the game.

Karl-Anthony Towns ended the night with 22 points and 16 rebounds for an NBA leading 47th double-double. Jimmy Butler dropped 30 points, and Andrew Wiggins & Tyus Jones each added 15 more.

NBA.com

The Timberwolves get a few days off now before facing Lebron James and the Cavaliers Wednesday night in Cleveland.