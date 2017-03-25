Timberwolves Continue Late Season Slide

LOS ANGELES - The Minnesota Timberwolves lost 119-130 in OT to the Los Angeles Lakers.

In a match-up of struggling young basketball teams, the Lakers came out on top after finishing regulation on a 8 to 1 run to send the game to OT.

The Wolves had a chance to win the game in regulation, but Gorgui Dieng missed a potential game winning shot as the clock hit zero.

Once overtime started the Wolves struggled to score, and didn't see its first points until nearly halfway through OT when Andrew Wiggins made a 3 to put the Wolves within 5. That was the closest they would get the rest of the way.

This was the T'Wolves 5th straight loss.

Wiggins led the team with 36 points, while Karl Anthony Towns finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds.