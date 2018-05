The St. Cloud Tech Tigers girls basketball team used smothering defense and a 15-0 run to defeat the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm 47-21. Tech led 26-11 Jill Kedrowski led the way with a game-high 14 points and swiping four steals in the win.

The Tigers never let up in the 2nd half cruising to the victory. With the win, the Tigers improve to 5-10 overall and 4-4 in conference. St. Cloud Tech will host Princeton on Tuesday January 20.