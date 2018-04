The St. Cloud Tech Tigers were not able to keep up with the St. Michael-Albertville Knights, losing 71-32. Tech committed too many turnovers in the 1st half and the STMA took advantage and led, 51-24 at halftime. Rae Johnson led the way with 13 points for the Knights in the 1st half.

Jill Kedrowski had a team-high 12 points in the loss for Tech. With the loss, the Tigers fall to 1-1 on the season and will host Buffalo on Saturday