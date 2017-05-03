Three More Area Hockey Players Selected In USHL Draft

Three more area hockey players were selected in Phase Two of the USHL draft on Tuesday afternoon. Two Cathedral players were also selected in Monday's Futures Draft.

Former Cathedral goaltender Keegan Karki of Sartell was selected with the 20th overall pick by the Omaha Lancers. Karki spent last season with the USA U-17 team, where he posted a 9-18 record with a 3.51 goals against average.

Cathedral's Michael Spethmann was selected with the 134th overall pick in the ninth round by the Des Moines Buccaneers. Spethmann posted 55 points last season for the Crusaders.

Sartell's Spencer Meier was taken with the 142nd pick in the ninth round of the draft by the Fargo Force. Meier posted 42 points for the Sabres last season.

The United States Hockey League is the top junior hockey league in the United States.