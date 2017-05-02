Pair Of Crusaders Selected In USHL Draft

A pair of Cathedral boys hockey players were selected in the United States Hockey League's "futures" draft on Monday. The USHL is the top junior hockey league in the United States. The futures draft is open to any U-17 player born in 2001.

Freshman Mack Motzko was selected with the 71st pick by the Lincoln (NE) Stars. Motzko charted seven goals and 19 assists during the regular season for the Crusaders.

Fellow freshman Nate Warner was selected by the Des Moines (IA) Buccaneers three picks later. Warner scored 15 goals and added 19 assists for Cathedral last season.

The Crusaders finished 3rd in the Class A state tournament last season, their highest finish in school history.