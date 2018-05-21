The Minnesota Wild Have a New General Manager
The Minnesota Wild have hired a new General Manager, announcing today that Paul Fenton has been hired to replace GM Chuck Fletcher who was fired by the team following another quick playoff exit in April.
Fenton played in the NHL for ten years, before moving into the management side of the league. He has spent the last 20 seasons with the Nashville Predators, the last 12 as the Assistant General Manager for the Preds.
Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold had this to say:
It is my distinct pleasure to welcome Paul Fenton as the General Manager of the Minnesota Wild. Paul is uniquely suited for this job having played 10 years of professional hockey and holding 25 years of management experience in the NHL. His gift of evaluating talent is obvious in Nashville's roster and recent success. My relationship with Paul goes back to my early days in Nashville and I know that Wild hockey fans are going to love Paul's infectious passion for the game and unsurpassed work ethic. He's the right person to deliver a Stanley Cup to the State of Hockey.