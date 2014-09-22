Dramatic victories and amazing comebacks highlighted Week 3 of the 2014 NFL season. Here's a recap of all of this weekend's action:

The Seahawks Are Still Better Than The Broncos. Barely.

More than seven months removed from a Super Bowl blowout win, the Seahawks are still haunting Peyton Manning and the Broncos. Marshawn Lynchcapped an 80-yard, 13-play drive with a 6-yard touchdown run in overtime, and Seattle beat Denver, 26-20, on Sunday.

The Seahawks dominated most of the contest, but they allowed Denver (2-1) to mount a game-tying touchdown drive with under a minute to play in regulation. Manning's 26-yard TD toss to Jacob Tamme coupled with his subsequent 2-point conversion pass to Demaryius Thomas sent the game to the extra session, where Lynch won it for Seattle (2-1).

The Broncos committed two costly turnovers in the game: a Montee Ball fumble on the first play from scrimmage and Kam Chancellor's interception of Manning with the Broncos driving late in the fourth quarter. Denver showed it does belong in Seattle's league, but the Seahawks are clearly still the better team.

The Eagles & Redskins Don't Like Each Other

Nick Foles threw for 325 yards and three scores, and the Eagles beat the Washington Redskins, 37-34, in Philadelphia on Sunday. From helmet-to-helmet hits to roughing-the-passer penalties, this game was a study in taunting and nasty tactics.

For a moment, it looked as though former Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson would get his revenge. He burned his former teammates on an 81-yard touchdown from Kirk Cousins to tie the game at 27 in the third quarter. D-Jacc finished with five receptions for 117 yards and the TD, which featured him delivering an arm-flapping gesture at Philadelphia (3-0) and its fans as he crossed the goal line.

A brawl broke out between the two teams on the Redskins' sideline after Foles received a blindside block from Washington defensive lineman Chris Baker on an interception return in the fourth quarter. Baker and teammate Trent Williams were ejected after the melee, along with Eagles offensive lineman Jason Peters. Foles' interception was overturned, allowing him to connect with Jeremy Maclin later in the drive for a 27-yard score that helped doom Washington (1-2) and elevate Philly. The Eagles became the first team to start 3-0 after trailing by more than 10 points in all of its first three games.

The rematch is set for Saturday, Dec, 20 in D.C.

The Bengals & Cardinals Are Perfect; The Panthers Aren't

Cincinnati and Arizona joined Philadelphia in the ranks of the still-unbeaten. The Bengals drubbed the Tennessee Titans, 33-7, on Sunday. The AFC North leaders got a touchdown reception from quarterback Andy Dalton and started the season 3-0 for the first time since 2006. Tennessee (1-2) showed why it still has a lot of work to do to be competitive.

The Cardinals outscored San Francisco 17-0 in the second half, as Arizona (3-0) rallied to beat the 49ers, 23-14, on Sunday. Drew Stanton threw a pair of third-quarter touchdown passes to rookie John Brown. San Francisco (1-2) was left reeling after its second straight week blowing a big lead in the second half.

The Panthers could have joined the Eagles, Bengals and Cards with a win on Sunday night, but Carolina (2-1) was thoroughly outplayed by Pittsburgh (2-1), losing 37-19. Two turnovers and a porous defense doomed the Panthers.

Rookie QBs Delivered Everything But Wins

Three rookie quarterbacks logged significant time on Sunday, but none went home with a victory. Jaguars' QB Blake Bortles replaced starter Chad Henne to begin the second half of Jacksonville's 44-17 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday. Bortles threw his first two career touchdown passes, but both occurred well after the Jags (0-3) had ceased to be competitive against the Colts (1-2).

Vikings rookie quarterback Teddy Bridgewater made his debut in Minnesota's 20-9 loss to the Saints (1-2). Bridgewater threw for 150 yards in relief of Matt Cassel, who left with a reportedly broken left foot. The injury could mean that Bridgewater will take over the starting job for Minnesota (1-2) through the 2014 season.

As he has done the first two weeks of the season, rookie quarterback Derek Carr led the Raiders offensive attack on Sunday. Poised to tie the Patriots with less than a minute to play, Carr's pass to Denarius Moore was deflected into the hands of New England's Vince Wilfork for a game-clinching interception that preserved the 16-9 score. Oakland (0-3) remained winless, while the Patriots (2-1) marched on to tie the Bills for first place in the AFC East.

The Cowboys Won A Game They Should Have Lost

The Cowboys rallied from a franchise record-tying 21-point deficit to beat the Rams, 34-31, on Sunday. Tony Romo threw two touchdown passes, including a 68-yarder to Dez Bryant. Dallas (2-1) still hasn't figured out how to stop opposing offenses, but they were able to score enough points to beat St. Louis (1-2). The Cowboys schedule will get tougher from here on out, including dates against New Orleans and Seattle in the next three weeks.

Other Scores

Thursday, Sept. 18

Atlanta 56, Tampa Bay 14