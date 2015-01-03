ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Tech Tigers fell to the Elk River Elks 57-33 Saturday afternoon in Men's Basketball.

Defense was the trend for both teams in the first half as the game was low scoring. The Tigers went on an 8-0 run in the first half, but trailed the Elks 23-22 at halftime.

Jake Martig led the team with 6 points, and Mitchell Plombon added 4 points in the first half.

The Elks went on an 11-0 and outscored the Tigers 34-11 in the second half which propelled them to a win. Mitchell Weege had a game high 15 points for the Elks.