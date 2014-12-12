Tech Tigers Defeat the Rocori Spartans, in Men’s Basketball

The St. Cloud Tech Tigers defeated the Rocori Spartans 61-58 in dramatic fashion Friday night. This game was close the entire way as the Tech Tigers lead the Rocori Spartans at halftime 29-27.

Jake Mussman lead all scorers in this game with 21 points and Jake Martig was second on the Tigers team with 15 points. Overman lead the Spartans team with 16 points, but it wasn't enough as the Spartans record drops to 2-3 on the year.

The Tech Tigers improve to 4-2 overall (4-0 conference) and will face Fergus Falls December 18th, in St. Cloud.