The St. Cloud Tech Tigers fell to the ROCORI Spartans 63-60 in Men's Basketball Thursday evening. The Tech Tigers went on a 10-0 run in the first half and led the Spartans 32-28 at halftime. Rauch Chuol and Darian Washington led the Tigers with 9 points and Jon Olson led the Spartans with 17 points in the first half.

The Spartans outscored the Tech Tigers 35-28 in the second half. Rauch Chuol had a team high 19 points for the Tigers, Jake Mussman added in 16 points for the Tigers, but Jon Olson had a game high 27 points for the Spartans.

The Tech Tigers overall record falls to 7-12 on the season, while ROCORI improves to 15-4.

Elsewhere:

Alexandria 71, Fergus Falls 68

Apollo 54, Willmar 49

Sartell 72, Brainerd 56

Sauk Rapids-Rice 74, Big Lake 67