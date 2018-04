COLLEGEVILLE - The John's basketball team made its way into the NCAA Division III top 25 this week and topped it off with a 72-46 win over St. Olaf.

The Johnnies had 11 different players score, led by Tyler Weiss and his 19 points. St. John's shot over 50 percent from the field and over 90 percent from the free-throw line.

Sophomore Jubie Alade finished one rebound shy of a double-double (9). He also finished with 12 points.