ST. CLOUD - St. Cloud's own Alise Post has won a silver medal in the women's BMX Olympic Finals.

“I came here hoping for a gold medal, and here I am with a silver, and I’m 100% proud of my effort today feels like a win to me. It is such an amazing honor to be here today wearing the stars and stripes, and I really hope this gets kids watching at home excited to get to the local tracks just like we did,” says Alise Post.

Post was one of eight finalists competing for medals. She finished 3rd, 2nd and 3rd in her three runs in the semifinals which was good enough to take 2nd place heading into the finals.

Fellow American Brooke Crain also qualified for the finals.

Family, friends and community members were cheering on Post at Marcus Parkwood Cinema in Waite Park this (Friday) morning.

While there was a few technical issues on the big screen, that didn't stop family and friends from gathering around their cell phones to catch all the action.

"When the chips are down the Post family comes together," says a Post family member.

After watching Alise take home the silver medal, her family says they couldn't be more excited for what she has achieved during her Olympic run.

"It is absolutely amazing, I'm so excited and happy for her. I'm just glad," says a Post family member.

Post is competing in her second Olympic games. It's her first medal.

She is a 2009 graduate of St. Cloud Tech high school.

Final standings:

Gold - Mariana Pajon 34.093 (Columbia)

Silver - Alise Post 34.435 (USA)

Bronze - Stefany Hernandez 34.755 (Venezuela)

Family and friends cheer for Alise Post (Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

