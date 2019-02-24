St. Cloud State Closes Season with Win Over Crookston

The St. Cloud State University women’s basketball team closed out the regular season with a win at home against the University of Minnesota – Crookston.

SCSU jumped out to an early lead in the first, but Crookston quickly rallied to go up 18-15. In the second, the Huskies again reclaimed their lead but lost it to the Mavericks 37-35 by halftime.

In the third quarter, St. Cloud found their footing. A 12-2 run put them up 47-43. By the start of the fourth, they had extended their lead to 59-49.

In the final period, the Huskies never looked back. The Golden Eagles cut the deficit to six points, but SCSU tacked on six solid free throws to win the game 77-68.

Nikki Kilboten and Mallie Doucette led the team with 17 points each. Madelin Dammann scored 16, and Tori Wortz added eight.

The Huskies improve to 17-9 and 14-8 NSIC. On Wednesday they will host MSU-Mankato to kick-off their post-season play in the NSIC/Sanford Health Tournament. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.