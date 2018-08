EAU CLAIRE -- The St. Cloud Rox fell 0-5 to the Eau Claire Express last (Saturday) night.

The Rox didn't score during the game but had nine hits and left 10 runners on base. This was Eau Claire's fifth victory in a row, they improved to 17-8 and are tied for second place in the North Division.

St. Cloud has a 17-7 overall record this season.

The two teams face each other again today (Sunday) at 5:05 p.m.