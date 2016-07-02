St. Cloud Rox Beat Loggers 6-0

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Rox beat the La Crosse Loggers 6-0 last night (Friday) at home.

Dan Metzdorf , starter of the Rox threw six scoreless innings, allowed two hits and a walk with five Strikeout which earned him his first win of the season.

Rox's second baseman Drew Freedman also had a good night he reached all five plate appearances with two hits and two runs.

Rox's are sitting at 22-9 for first place in the North Division.

The Rox will face the Madison Mallards today (Saturday) at 5:05 p.m. for full coverage stay tuned to 1390 The Fan.