MINNEAPOLIS - A season high six home-runs helped the Minnesota Twins defeat the visiting Arizona DIamondbacks 10-3 Friday night.

Byron Buxton , Max Keple r, Miguel Sano , Eduardo Escobar and Brian Dozier all hit home-runs. Sano hit two-home runs and Buxton hit a inside-the-park home run.

Twins starter Ervin Santana went six innings giving up three runs on seven hits ans six strike-outs.