Section 6A Boys Hockey Seeds Announced

The Section 6A boys hockey playoff bracket was finalized on Wednesday morning. The games are set to begin on Saturday.

The Cathedral Crusaders earned the top seed with a 20-4 overall record and 6-0 mark in section play, while Sartell earned the #2 seed with a 17-7 record and 6-1 conference mark.

The Sabres were actually third in the QRF rankings at the end of the regular season, but Sartell was able to leapfrog Alexandria thanks to a 1-0 win earlier in the season in their only head-to-head matchup.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 16th

#9 Breckenridge @ #8 Wadena-Deer Creek

#10 Morris-Benson @ #7 Prairie Centre

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 19th

Breckenridge/Wadena winner @ #1 Cathedral

#5 River Lakes @ #4 Little Falls

Morris-Benson/Prairie Centre winner @ #2 Sartell

#6 Fergus Falls @ #3 Alexandria

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23rd

Section Semifinals @ MAC St. Cloud

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 28th

Section Finals 7 PM MAC St. Cloud