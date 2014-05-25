SCTCC Opens Division III World Series With 18-11 Win

TYLER - The St. Cloud Technical and Community College baseball team won it's first round game in the NJCAA Division World Series, defeating Prince George's Community College 18-11.

Brian Redemske led the Cyclones with five RBIs in the contest. Pitcher Grant Chapa earned the win, pitching 6.2 innings in relief.

SCTCC will move on to play #1 Cumberland. Both teams are set to face off on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. Cumberland won its first round game 7-0 over Waubonsee.