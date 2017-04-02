SCSU Softball Comes From Behind Twice

ST. CLOUD - The St. Cloud State University Softball team (18-12, 2-2 NSIC) came from behind twice in same day to sweep Minot State University.

In game 1 SCSU found itself down 1-5 after the second inning. The Huskies chipped away at the lead and sent the game into extra innings after a 2-run 7th inning.

Abby Bunnell drove in Alyssa Coletto for the walk-off victory 7-6 over MSU.

Megan Hedstrom (7-5) was the winning pitcher of game 1.

The second game of the double-header started the same as the first when MInot took the early 1-0 lead in the 1st inning.

Bunnell scored the game winning run in the 5th inning after Jessica Georger's drive to center field.

Kate Kopeck (9-5) was the winning pitcher of record in the Huskies 2-1 victory.