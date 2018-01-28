SCSU Men’s Hockey Team Splits Match-Up With Duluth

DULUTH -- The St. Cloud State University Men's hockey team split their weekend series with the University of Minnesota Duluth Friday and Saturday.

The Bulldogs picked up the 5-1 victory Friday night, while the Huskies came away with the 2-1 win Saturday.

Goal scorers for the Huskies this weekend were Patrick Newell, Jake Wahlin, and Ryan Poehling.

St. Cloud State is 15-6-3 on the season. The team will face the University of Nebraska, Omaha at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.