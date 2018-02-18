SCSU Men’s Hockey Earns 4-2 Win Saturday at WMU

The #3 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey team (20-6-4) completed an NCHC sweep of #15 Western Michigan (14-14-2) with a 4-2 win Saturday night in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Friday night's game officially ended in a 5-5 tie per NCAA rules, before the Huskies went on to win in overtime.

The Huskies drew first blood last night when Easton Brodzinski (12) notched a power-play goal at 4:16 of the second period. The Broncos would score twice in that same period leaving WMU with a 2-1 lead after the second period.



St. Cloud State took control in the third with goals by Jack Poehling (7), Mikey Eyssimont (13), and another one for Eyssimont (14) into the empty net. The Huskies out-shot the Broncos 37-22.



Next weekend is a big one for the Huskies as they host the #2 University of Denver Pioneers (17-7-6). It will be a battle of the top two teams in the NCHC, and two of the top three teams in the country.

Game one of the weekend series is Friday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud with the puck set to drop at 7:37 PM CT (TV: CBS Sports network, Radio: KZRV 96.7 FM ).

You can get tickets to next weekend's games by visiting scsutickets.com or by calling 1-877-SCSUTIX.