SCSU Men’s Hockey Back at #1 in National Polls

With just two weekends left in the college hockey regular season, the St. Cloud State Huskies are back on top of the men's D1 national hockey polls -- and the next two weekends are pivotal.

USCHO D1 National Men's Hockey Poll

+20 USCHO.com

Also worth mentioning; four of the five D1 Minnesota schools (SCSU, MSU, U of M, UMD) are among the Top-10 in this week's national polls (#StateOfHockey). Absent is Bemidji State.

This weekend (Feb. 23/24) is the final regular season home series for the Huskies and it's a big one against the University of Denver. In the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, the Huskies sit on top with 45 points -- the Pioneers are second with 40. In the national polls, the Huskies are #1; the Pioneers are #4. This is gonna be fun!

Then looking ahead to next weekend (March 2/3) the SCSU will wrap up the regular season in Grand Forks against UND. As of now, North Dakota is 4th in the NCHC and ranked 12th in the country.

Current NCHC Standings

NCHC.com

Remember all the talk about the Vikings possibly playing the Super Bowl in their home stadium? (Blocked that? I don't blame you.) Well the #1 ranked team in the country today (SCSU) has both their conference championship and the national championship coming up in their home state.

The NCHC Frozen Faceoff is set to take place March 16th & 17th at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul -- with the winner claiming the conference title.

The NCAA Frozen Four for the national title is also taking place in St. Paul, April 5-7 back at the Xcel Energy Center.